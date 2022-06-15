Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 17.83 million Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $4.49 changed hands at $0.21 or 4.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.71B. TME’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.92% off its 52-week high of $16.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 34.3% up since then. When we look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.35 million.

Analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended TME as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.92 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 9.51% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TME’s forecast low is $3.60 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tencent Music Entertainment Group share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.17% over the past 6 months, a -20.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group will fall -41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 104.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings to decrease by -27.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.06% per year.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.61% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares while 53.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.85%. There are 53.66% institutions holding the Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.00% of the shares, roughly 50.09 million TME shares worth $243.94 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.98% or 50.09 million shares worth $243.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 14.4 million shares estimated at $98.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 8.2 million shares worth around $50.66 million.