Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $30.82 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.96B. SGRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.76% off its 52-week high of $69.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.79, which suggests the last value was 0.1% up since then. When we look at Surgery Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.87K.

Analysts gave the Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SGRY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Surgery Partners Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Instantly SGRY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 39.81 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.30%, with the 5-day performance at -22.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is -31.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.44 days.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surgery Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.83% over the past 6 months, a 3,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $619.03 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Surgery Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $640.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $538.3 million and $545.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Surgery Partners Inc. earnings to increase by 64.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.40% per year.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares while 101.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.75%. There are 101.97% institutions holding the Surgery Partners Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 54.57% of the shares, roughly 49.06 million SGRY shares worth $2.62 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.65% or 10.47 million shares worth $559.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2.62 million shares estimated at $136.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $105.29 million.