SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.8 million SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $7.00 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $766.15M. STKL’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.43% off its 52-week high of $13.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 39.71% up since then. When we look at SunOpta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 931.84K.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Instantly STKL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.10 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at -7.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is -6.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunOpta Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.36% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280.97 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SunOpta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $285.33 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for SunOpta Inc. earnings to increase by 87.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.80% per year.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 15.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.26% of SunOpta Inc. shares while 77.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.78%. There are 77.18% institutions holding the SunOpta Inc. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.03% of the shares, roughly 20.73 million STKL shares worth $104.05 million.

Engaged Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 7.13 million shares worth $35.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund. With 1.87 million shares estimated at $9.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $8.22 million.