Stock Performance Of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.42 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $226.82M. SPIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1273.24% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 11.97% up since then. When we look at Spire Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPIR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Spire Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.99%, with the 5-day performance at -16.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is -0.70% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPIR’s forecast low is $0.70 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -322.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spire Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.73% over the past 6 months, a 50.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.5 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Spire Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $22.66 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Spire Global Inc. earnings to increase by 4.90%.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.78% of Spire Global Inc. shares while 33.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.07%. There are 33.77% institutions holding the Spire Global Inc. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.21% of the shares, roughly 7.28 million SPIR shares worth $24.6 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 5.0 million shares worth $16.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $4.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $1.95 million.