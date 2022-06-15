StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 2.13 million StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $3.71 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.13M. GASS’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.78% off its 52-week high of $4.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was 48.52% up since then. When we look at StealthGas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.25K.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

Instantly GASS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.10 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.83%, with the 5-day performance at -8.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) is 50.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GASS’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.29% for it to hit the projected low.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the StealthGas Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.91% over the past 6 months, a 188.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for StealthGas Inc. will rise 350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that StealthGas Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $28.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.42 million and $39.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.50%. The 2022 estimates are for StealthGas Inc. earnings to decrease by -396.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.10% per year.

GASS Dividends

StealthGas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.60% of StealthGas Inc. shares while 48.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.33%. There are 48.08% institutions holding the StealthGas Inc. stock share, with Glendon Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.01% of the shares, roughly 6.5 million GASS shares worth $13.71 million.

MSD Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 3.52 million shares worth $7.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 39172.0 shares worth around $84415.0.