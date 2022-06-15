SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.12. With the company’s per share price at $48.68 changed hands at $0.49 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.08B. SM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.92% off its 52-week high of $54.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.79, which suggests the last value was 69.62% up since then. When we look at SM Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Analysts gave the SM Energy Company (SM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SM Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

Instantly SM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 54.97 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.13%, with the 5-day performance at -10.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is 37.90% up.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SM Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.30% over the past 6 months, a 395.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SM Energy Company will rise 19,800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 179.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $754.61 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that SM Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $768.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $563.85 million and $760.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for SM Energy Company earnings to increase by 104.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.20% per year.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 0.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.79 per year.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of SM Energy Company shares while 88.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.25%. There are 88.03% institutions holding the SM Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.07% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million SM shares worth $762.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.33% or 13.81 million shares worth $407.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.55 million shares estimated at $280.37 million under it, the former controlled 7.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $101.83 million.