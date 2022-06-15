Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 10.92 million Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $134.51M. RIGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -532.88% off its 52-week high of $4.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 12.33% up since then. When we look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -58.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9699 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 5.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.34%, with the 5-day performance at -58.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is -62.60% down.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.33% over the past 6 months, a -372.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.13 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $22.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 40.40%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 81.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.29%. There are 81.85% institutions holding the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.28% of the shares, roughly 24.57 million RIGL shares worth $65.11 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 16.57 million shares worth $49.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 9.21 million shares estimated at $23.11 million under it, the former controlled 5.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.31% of the shares, roughly 5.69 million shares worth around $14.57 million.