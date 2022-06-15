Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.37 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. PTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -274.67% off its 52-week high of $20.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.43, which suggests the last value was 17.5% up since then. When we look at Proterra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.72 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.18%, with the 5-day performance at -13.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is -1.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTRA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Proterra Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.13% over the past 6 months, a 57.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Proterra Inc. will rise 86.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.66 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Proterra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $84.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Proterra Inc. earnings to decrease by -112.80%.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.15% of Proterra Inc. shares while 58.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.29%. There are 58.99% institutions holding the Proterra Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.91% of the shares, roughly 24.33 million PTRA shares worth $214.87 million.

KPCB GGF Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 15.56 million shares worth $157.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. With 4.43 million shares estimated at $35.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $32.41 million.