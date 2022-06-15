Performance & Trends Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Stock

In the latest trading session,, 2.43 million Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.06 changing hands around $0.21 or 2.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.07B. TEVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.97% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.23, which suggests the last value was 10.3% up since then. When we look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.86 million.

Analysts gave the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended TEVA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.77 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.00%, with the 5-day performance at -12.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 1.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.92% over the past 6 months, a -3.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will rise 7.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.29 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.45 billion and $4.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings to increase by 110.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.50% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares while 46.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.73%. There are 46.03% institutions holding the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.92% of the shares, roughly 132.35 million TEVA shares worth $1.06 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.92% or 132.35 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 51.15 million shares estimated at $415.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 4.50% of the shares, roughly 50.02 million shares worth around $400.64 million.