Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.02 million Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.46 changed hands at -$6.95 or -34.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $631.68M. OM’s last price was a discount, traded about -348.22% off its 52-week high of $60.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.47, which suggests the last value was -44.65% down since then. When we look at Outset Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.20K.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Instantly OM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.20 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -34.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.80%, with the 5-day performance at -40.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) is -45.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 26.59 days.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Outset Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.71% over the past 6 months, a -12.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Outset Medical Inc. will fall -10.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.14 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Outset Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $38.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.22 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Outset Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.90%.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Outset Medical Inc. shares while 112.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.47%. There are 112.61% institutions holding the Outset Medical Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.78% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million OM shares worth $325.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 4.13 million shares worth $190.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.74 million shares estimated at $64.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $65.28 million.