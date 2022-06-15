Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.34 million Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.38 changed hands at -$3.83 or -6.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.17B. OLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.98% off its 52-week high of $67.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.90, which suggests the last value was 25.25% up since then. When we look at Olin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the Olin Corporation (OLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OLN as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Olin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) trade information

Instantly OLN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 65.70 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -6.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -13.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is -8.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OLN’s forecast low is $58.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Olin Corporation (OLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olin Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.06% over the past 6 months, a 25.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Olin Corporation will rise 14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.64 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Olin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.12 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 220.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Olin Corporation earnings to increase by 229.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.70% per year.

OLN Dividends

Olin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 29. The 1.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Olin Corporation shares while 85.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.28%. There are 85.88% institutions holding the Olin Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.45% of the shares, roughly 15.87 million OLN shares worth $829.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.40% or 15.8 million shares worth $825.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.03 million shares estimated at $210.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $209.34 million.