NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.03 million NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $233.97M. NGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.57% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 22.91% up since then. When we look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 754.45K.

Analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NGL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Instantly NGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0365 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.65%, with the 5-day performance at -12.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is -8.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NGL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.73% for it to hit the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGL Energy Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.05% over the past 6 months, a 162.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGL Energy Partners LP will rise 108.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.34 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NGL Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.75 billion and $1.56 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for NGL Energy Partners LP earnings to decrease by -96.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 29.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.10%. There are 29.08% institutions holding the NGL Energy Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.17% of the shares, roughly 19.72 million NGL shares worth $35.88 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.05% or 2.67 million shares worth $5.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. With 12.41 million shares estimated at $26.81 million under it, the former controlled 9.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held about 5.62% of the shares, roughly 7.3 million shares worth around $15.78 million.