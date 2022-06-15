New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $41.54 changed hands at $1.06 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.92B. NFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.07% off its 52-week high of $52.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.17, which suggests the last value was 53.85% up since then. When we look at New Fortress Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NFE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Instantly NFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 51.79 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.08%, with the 5-day performance at -19.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is -6.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Fortress Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 74.54% over the past 6 months, a 194.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Fortress Energy Inc. will rise 1,733.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,020.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $506.26 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that New Fortress Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $472.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.84 million and $366.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 126.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.90%. The 2022 estimates are for New Fortress Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 128.20%.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.74% of New Fortress Energy Inc. shares while 44.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.51%. There are 44.59% institutions holding the New Fortress Energy Inc. stock share, with Great Mountain Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.64% of the shares, roughly 32.46 million NFE shares worth $1.38 billion.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 13.4 million shares worth $323.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 4.46 million shares estimated at $107.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $73.57 million.