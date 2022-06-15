MYSZ Stock: More Upside For My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ)?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.51M. MYSZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1191.3% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at My Size Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.48%, with the 5-day performance at -3.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -4.21% down.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,426.70% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for My Size Inc. earnings to increase by 23.90%.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.75% of My Size Inc. shares while 13.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.42%. There are 13.34% institutions holding the My Size Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million MYSZ shares worth $0.26 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.