Magnite Inc. (MGNI): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $9.69 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31B. MGNI’s last price was a discount, traded about -287.41% off its 52-week high of $37.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.57, which suggests the last value was 11.56% up since then. When we look at Magnite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Instantly MGNI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.60 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.63%, with the 5-day performance at -13.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is -8.50% down.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnite Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.44% over the past 6 months, a 56.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnite Inc. will rise 54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.4 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Magnite Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $132.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.4 million and $114.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Magnite Inc. earnings to increase by 100.10%.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 03 and February 07.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.68% of Magnite Inc. shares while 67.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.83%. There are 67.86% institutions holding the Magnite Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.96% of the shares, roughly 11.82 million MGNI shares worth $206.89 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 9.73 million shares worth $170.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.44 million shares estimated at $108.52 million under it, the former controlled 5.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $62.61 million.