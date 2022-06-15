JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.0 million JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $31.08 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.36B. YY’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.57% off its 52-week high of $75.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.14, which suggests the last value was 25.55% up since then. When we look at JOYY Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the JOYY Inc. (YY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YY as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JOYY Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Instantly YY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.57 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.59%, with the 5-day performance at -15.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is -20.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $375.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YY’s forecast low is $233.28 with $523.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1583.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -650.58% for it to hit the projected low.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JOYY Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.57% over the past 6 months, a 3.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JOYY Inc. will rise 180.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,900.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $609.58 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that JOYY Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $653.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $636.17 million and $661.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.60%. The 2022 estimates are for JOYY Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.96% per year.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28. The 6.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 6.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of JOYY Inc. shares while 72.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.63%. There are 72.43% institutions holding the JOYY Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.84% of the shares, roughly 5.37 million YY shares worth $243.92 million.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.60% or 5.5 million shares worth $249.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $80.96 million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $80.96 million.