Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.03% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.34M. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1870.0% off its 52-week high of $5.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 3.33% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.18%, with the 5-day performance at -12.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -26.60% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jaguar Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.23% over the past 6 months, a 28.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jaguar Health Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 227.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.87 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $385k and $2.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 385.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Jaguar Health Inc. earnings to increase by 60.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.50% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares while 9.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.96%. There are 9.04% institutions holding the Jaguar Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.40% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million JAGX shares worth $1.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 0.77 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $1.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $0.61 million.