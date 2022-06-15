Is Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.12 changed hands at $0.33 or 4.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.56% off its 52-week high of $14.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.90, which suggests the last value was 17.13% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.26 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.46% over the past 6 months, a 55.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 468.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.76 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $13.04 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 663.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 14.30%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 09.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.71% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares while 30.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.92%. There are 30.86% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million LICY shares worth $44.09 million.

Covalis Capital LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.58% or 4.36 million shares worth $43.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $14.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $10.87 million.