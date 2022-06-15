Is AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 1.08 million AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.97 changing hands around $0.28 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.25B. AU’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.82% off its 52-week high of $26.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.57, which suggests the last value was 8.77% up since then. When we look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.76 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.21%, with the 5-day performance at -10.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is -8.51% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AngloGold Ashanti Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.45% over the past 6 months, a 36.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.70%. The 2022 estimates are for AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings to decrease by -34.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.12% per year.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 3.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.99 per year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares while 30.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.70%. There are 30.70% institutions holding the AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 22.62 million AU shares worth $535.85 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 9.51 million shares worth $199.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. With 18.64 million shares estimated at $391.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $68.71 million.