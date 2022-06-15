Investing In Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.23 million Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $5.41 changed hands at -$0.14 or -2.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $697.73M. YEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.41% off its 52-week high of $15.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 21.26% up since then. When we look at Yext Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the Yext Inc. (YEXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended YEXT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yext Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Instantly YEXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.93 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is 2.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YEXT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yext Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.03% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yext Inc. will fall -250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.79 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Yext Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $99.8 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Yext Inc. earnings to increase by 7.80%.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.09% of Yext Inc. shares while 63.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.80%. There are 63.66% institutions holding the Yext Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.90% of the shares, roughly 14.3 million YEXT shares worth $141.85 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.90% or 14.3 million shares worth $141.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 6.06 million shares estimated at $60.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 4.62% of the shares, roughly 6.06 million shares worth around $60.07 million.