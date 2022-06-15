How Will Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.8 million Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.90 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.04B. VSCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.19% off its 52-week high of $76.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.48, which suggests the last value was 1.24% up since then. When we look at Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VSCO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.85 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.96%, with the 5-day performance at -13.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -31.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VSCO’s forecast low is $49.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Victoria’s Secret & Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.06% over the past 6 months, a -3.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $1.6 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings to decrease by -5.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.20% per year.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares while 101.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.59%. There are 101.10% institutions holding the Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.60% of the shares, roughly 9.61 million VSCO shares worth $533.5 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.60% or 9.61 million shares worth $533.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.31 million shares estimated at $177.63 million under it, the former controlled 4.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $139.49 million.