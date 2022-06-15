Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Disappoints Wall Street With 23.62% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 5.87 million Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.16 or 23.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.12M. HLBZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -5007.32% off its 52-week high of $41.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 21.95% up since then. When we look at Helbiz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLBZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Helbiz Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 23.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.14%, with the 5-day performance at -16.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is -28.43% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLBZ’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1485.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1485.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.13 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Helbiz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Helbiz Inc. earnings to decrease by -306.30%.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.06% of Helbiz Inc. shares while 5.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.22%. There are 5.63% institutions holding the Helbiz Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.76% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million HLBZ shares worth $5.16 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 46300.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 30804.0 shares estimated at $87791.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 22150.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.