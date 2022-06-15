HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session,, 0.84 million HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $183.01 changing hands around $3.73 or 2.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.20B. HCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.46% off its 52-week high of $279.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $178.80, which suggests the last value was 2.3% up since then. When we look at HCA Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) trade information

Instantly HCA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 207.16 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.22%, with the 5-day performance at -13.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is -16.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $255.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HCA’s forecast low is $227.00 with $306.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.04% for it to hit the projected low.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HCA Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.55% over the past 6 months, a -2.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HCA Healthcare Inc. will fall -11.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.82 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that HCA Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15.17 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.70%. The 2022 estimates are for HCA Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 93.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.38% per year.

HCA Dividends

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25. The 1.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.35% of HCA Healthcare Inc. shares while 71.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.32%. There are 71.35% institutions holding the HCA Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.15% of the shares, roughly 21.13 million HCA shares worth $5.43 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 18.93 million shares worth $4.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 6.63 million shares estimated at $1.7 billion under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $1.55 billion.