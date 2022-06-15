Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Shares Declined By -11.72% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $504.60M. GERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.22% off its 52-week high of $2.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 22.66% up since then. When we look at Geron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.92%, with the 5-day performance at -6.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is -11.72% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.76% over the past 6 months, a -5.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Geron Corporation will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Geron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $110k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $107k and $80k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Geron Corporation earnings to decrease by -27.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.21% of Geron Corporation shares while 42.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.18%. There are 42.32% institutions holding the Geron Corporation stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 30.13 million GERN shares worth $36.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.51% or 24.58 million shares worth $33.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.9 million shares estimated at $10.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 6.93 million shares worth around $7.76 million.