Could Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session,, 0.57 million Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.25 changing hands around $1.12 or 4.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.04B. SPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.71% off its 52-week high of $53.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.18, which suggests the last value was 7.33% up since then. When we look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.90 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.04%, with the 5-day performance at -19.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is -13.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPR’s forecast low is $45.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -59.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.26% over the past 6 months, a 96.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. will rise 9.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.28 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $956.98 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 38.00%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 0.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.51 per year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares while 81.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.76%. There are 81.91% institutions holding the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 9.32 million SPR shares worth $401.39 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 5.93 million shares worth $255.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $128.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $113.73 million.