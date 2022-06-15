Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 16.64 million Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.44 changed hands at $0.39 or 37.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $259.79M. CPTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -5466.67% off its 52-week high of $80.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 29.86% up since then. When we look at Cepton Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 333.96K.

Analysts gave the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CPTN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cepton Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Instantly CPTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0550 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 37.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.50%, with the 5-day performance at -25.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is -41.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPTN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1427.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.17 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cepton Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.83 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cepton Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.70%.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.70% of Cepton Inc. shares while 19.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.67%. There are 19.48% institutions holding the Cepton Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million CPTN shares worth $1.18 million.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 36739.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 10096.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.