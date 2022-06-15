Can Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $167.68 changed hands at $1.39 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.47B. TEAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.13% off its 52-week high of $483.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $159.54, which suggests the last value was 4.85% up since then. When we look at Atlassian Corporation Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 203.40 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.02%, with the 5-day performance at -16.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is -11.23% down.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atlassian Corporation Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.67% over the past 6 months, a 20.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atlassian Corporation Plc will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $721.5 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Atlassian Corporation Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $766.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $559.54 million and $582.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.15%. The 2022 estimates are for Atlassian Corporation Plc earnings to decrease by -94.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares while 87.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.14%. There are 87.65% institutions holding the Atlassian Corporation Plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 13.94 million TEAM shares worth $5.32 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.15% or 13.94 million shares worth $5.32 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $705.27 million.