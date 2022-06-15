Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC): The Most Inter...

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session,, 0.81 million Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.01 changing hands around $0.2 or 1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.69B. BSAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.43% off its 52-week high of $22.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.37, which suggests the last value was 14.66% up since then. When we look at Banco Santander-Chile’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 716.11K.

Analysts gave the Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BSAC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Santander-Chile’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) trade information

Instantly BSAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.25 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.33%, with the 5-day performance at -8.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is -5.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BSAC’s forecast low is $15.92 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Santander-Chile share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.01% over the past 6 months, a 13.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco Santander-Chile will rise 17.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $665.14 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Banco Santander-Chile’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $708.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Banco Santander-Chile earnings to increase by 49.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.60% per year.

BSAC Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 6.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.14. It is important to note, however, that the 6.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.58 per year.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Santander-Chile shares while 13.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.28%. There are 13.28% institutions holding the Banco Santander-Chile stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.53% of the shares, roughly 11.9 million BSAC shares worth $193.89 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 9.1 million shares worth $148.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust. With 3.81 million shares estimated at $76.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $48.99 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

In this video, we bring you the five best stocks under 10 dollars to invest in for the long term. Usually, investors do tend to define the scope of a company through its share price but it is not. Rather, the market value is more good indicator of how big a company is. We have some exciting and we developed companies trading under $10. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best stocks under $10. The stocks mentioned in this video are AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock), Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock), Farfetch (FTCH stock), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock), and Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock). Stocks under $10 can be one of the best ways to start your investment. These companies are usually making progress and have the potential to post growth in the near term. Moreover, considering the overall market, we are dealing with inflation, high-interest rates, global supply issues, and wars. In these circumstances, the market would remain bear. So, as an investor, you would opt for safer options and look for growth in the long term. In these times, investing in stocks under 10 dollars can be the best way to keep your cash growing. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock) 3:19 - Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock) 5:33 - Farfetch (FTCH stock) 7:15 - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock) 8:50 - Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- AbCellera Biologics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABCL/ Nikola Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NKLA/ Farfetch : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FTCH/ Adaptive Biotechnologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADPT/ Crescent Point Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CPG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder10Dollar, #LongTermInvesting, #Stocks
Five Best Stocks Under 10 Dollars To Invest In For Long Term
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLlZJSFMzTmZaSlNF
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy for the next 5 years. As things are recovering for good in 2022, we expect these stocks to continue the growth and give you good returns in the long run. The stocks mentioned in this video are Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock), Uber Technologies (UBER stock), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock), Cloudflare (NET stock), and Chevron Corporation (CVX stock). In the next five years, things would be different. The world is progressing at a fast speed and technology is really driving the world economy. Apart from that, increasing inflation, interest rates, and global crisis are all key factors to consider while investing. The stock market is recovering, in general, after the pandemic hit. Companies are reporting improving first-quarter results in 2022. We would be looking into stocks from different industries which hold growth potential in the long term. At the same time, these stocks need to be well-established as we need to minimize our risk considering the economic circumstances. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock) 2:53 - Uber Technologies (UBER stock) 5:11 - AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock) 7:13 - Cloudflare (NET stock) 8:55 - Chevron Corporation (CVX stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Bank of America : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BAC/ Uber Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UBER/ AmerisourceBergen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABC/ Cloudflare : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NET/ Chevron Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CVX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #StocksForLongTerm, #Investing
Five Best Stocks For The Next 5 Years
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLmJZNVBmZkNpWWNJ
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy during high inflation, which are ideal for protecting your capital amidst a wider monetary devaluation. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure your wealth grows in relation to the wider price increases, hence protecting your purchasing power and actual net worth. These stocks include Johnson and Johnson (JNJ Stock), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM Stock), Boston Properties (BXP Stock), Alcoa (AA Stock), and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD Stock). No sound investor wants to enter into a high inflation atmosphere unprepared. Fortunately for you, there are a number of strategies you can undertake, which will help cushion you against the worst impacts of inflation, which primarily relate to a devaluation of one’s wealth. The go-to response by market participants is to ensure their investment portfolio is well-suited to survive economic shockwaves and includes the ideal stocks, given the inflationary conditions. Ideally, you’d be looking to ensure your investment delivers you gains despite rising commodity and service prices. Moreover, dividend-paying stocks are optimal at protecting your purchasing power through periodically growing cash payments. This video covers five unique stocks that are optimally suited to be included in an inflation-hedging portfolio. We go into length to point out what benefits each of the stocks mentioned would deliver, and how exactly it could financially protect you from the prevailing economic circumstances. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - Johnson and Johnson (JNJ Stock) 2:34 - Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock) 4:47 - Boston Properties (BXP Stock) 6:14 - Alcoa (AA Stock) 7:24 - Barrick Gold (GOLD Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Johnson and Johnson : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JNJ/ Exxon Mobil : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XOM/ Boston Properties : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BXP/ Alcoa : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AA/ Barrick Gold : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GOLD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #InflationInvesting, #Stocks, #Inflation
Five Best Stocks To Buy During High Inflation
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLlo0alltenA1X1d3
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.