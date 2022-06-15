Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session,, 1.09 million Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.34 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.67B. AXTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.18% off its 52-week high of $34.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.67, which suggests the last value was 10.97% up since then. When we look at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Instantly AXTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.67 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.93%, with the 5-day performance at -13.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is -4.57% down.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.31% over the past 6 months, a 6.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.24 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings to increase by 120.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.40% per year.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares while 104.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.84%. There are 104.55% institutions holding the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 20.51 million AXTA shares worth $679.2 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.49% or 16.59 million shares worth $407.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.49 million shares estimated at $214.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $190.57 million.