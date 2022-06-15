Are Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 30.39 million Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $1.02 or 49.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.10M. EVOK’s current price is a discount, trading about -519.61% off its 52-week high of $18.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 33.66% up since then. When we look at Evoke Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 418.57K.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) trade information

Instantly EVOK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.56 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 49.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.09%, with the 5-day performance at -12.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) is -37.66% down.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evoke Pharma Inc. will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $580k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Evoke Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $750k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $237k and $930k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 144.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Evoke Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 48.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

EVOK Dividends

Evoke Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.46% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares while 5.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.41%. There are 5.28% institutions holding the Evoke Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.80% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million EVOK shares worth $0.62 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.2 million.