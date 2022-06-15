Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session,, 1.89 million Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $96.43 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.48B. AMAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.24% off its 52-week high of $167.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $95.39, which suggests the last value was 1.08% up since then. When we look at Applied Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.92 million.

Analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended AMAT as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 111.97 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.60%, with the 5-day performance at -16.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is -13.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMAT’s forecast low is $115.00 with $205.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.32% over the past 6 months, a 10.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Materials Inc. will rise 16.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.37 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $6.73 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Applied Materials Inc. earnings to increase by 63.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.17% per year.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 1.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Applied Materials Inc. shares while 79.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.82%. There are 79.56% institutions holding the Applied Materials Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.28% of the shares, roughly 73.14 million AMAT shares worth $11.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 71.47 million shares worth $9.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 25.66 million shares estimated at $4.04 billion under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 19.12 million shares worth around $3.01 billion.