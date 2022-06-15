Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $63.27 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.50B. PLAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.03% off its 52-week high of $70.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.92, which suggests the last value was 36.91% up since then. When we look at Anaplan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Analysts gave the Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PLAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anaplan Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Instantly PLAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 63.42 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.84%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is -1.50% down.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anaplan Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.44% over the past 6 months, a 34.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anaplan Inc. will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165.23 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Anaplan Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $180.32 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Anaplan Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.10%.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Anaplan Inc. shares while 94.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.71%. There are 94.26% institutions holding the Anaplan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 13.14 million PLAN shares worth $602.52 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 10.17 million shares worth $466.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $180.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $160.34 million.