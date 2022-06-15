An Overview Of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

In the last trading session, 1.79 million Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.22 changed hands at -$1.79 or -5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.91B. FOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -220.83% off its 52-week high of $103.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.60, which suggests the last value was -4.28% down since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 46.60 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.38%, with the 5-day performance at -31.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is -30.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.15 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shift4 Payments Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.58% over the past 6 months, a 8.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc. will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $473.95 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Shift4 Payments Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $552.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $351 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Shift4 Payments Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.70%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Shift4 Payments Inc. shares while 117.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.62%. There are 117.45% institutions holding the Shift4 Payments Inc. stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.25% of the shares, roughly 5.5 million FOUR shares worth $318.39 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 4.96 million shares worth $287.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $114.78 million under it, the former controlled 3.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $90.04 million.