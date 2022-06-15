Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.19 changed hands at $3.19 or 24.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $949.71M. AMLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.36% off its 52-week high of $33.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the last value was 59.79% up since then. When we look at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Instantly AMLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.42 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 24.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.40%, with the 5-day performance at 34.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) is 91.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMLX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8,233.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $80k.

The 2022 estimates are for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 65.00% per year.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.51% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 27.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.95%. There are 27.76% institutions holding the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million AMLX shares worth $9.88 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 0.57 million shares worth $7.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Allspring Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $5.66 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 97081.0 shares worth around $3.19 million.