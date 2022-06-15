Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ASTL Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session,, 2.58 million Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.36 changing hands around $1.46 or 18.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $911.19M. ASTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.83% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.75, which suggests the last value was 17.2% up since then. When we look at Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Instantly ASTL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.73 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 18.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.92%, with the 5-day performance at -17.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) is -10.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASTL’s forecast low is $16.00 with $21.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algoma Steel Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.41% over the past 6 months, a -25.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $961 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Algoma Steel Group Inc. earnings to increase by 56.70%.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.07% of Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares while 84.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.58%. There are 84.09% institutions holding the Algoma Steel Group Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Credit, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 20.52 million ASTL shares worth $230.8 million.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 12.4 million shares worth $139.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Frank Fds-Frank Value Fd. With 55671.0 shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Frank Fds-Frank Value Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 48500.0 shares worth around $0.55 million.