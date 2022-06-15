Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.67 changed hands at $0.22 or 3.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $394.92M. ACCD’s last price was a discount, traded about -878.31% off its 52-week high of $55.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 18.69% up since then. When we look at Accolade Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Instantly ACCD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.16 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.49%, with the 5-day performance at -14.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is -7.80% down.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accolade Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.89% over the past 6 months, a -72.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accolade Inc. will rise 19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.06 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Accolade Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022 will be $84.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.53 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Accolade Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 10.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.64% of Accolade Inc. shares while 85.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.46%. There are 85.23% institutions holding the Accolade Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 5.04 million ACCD shares worth $132.86 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 4.85 million shares worth $85.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.01 million shares estimated at $90.08 million under it, the former controlled 7.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $40.01 million.