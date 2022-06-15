8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.39 million 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $5.74 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $708.20M. EGHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -399.65% off its 52-week high of $28.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was -1.74% down since then. When we look at 8×8 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EGHT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 8×8 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.32 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.75%, with the 5-day performance at -21.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is -30.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EGHT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -213.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.37% for it to hit the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 8×8 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.44% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 8×8 Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.38 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that 8×8 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $191.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $143.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.92%. The 2022 estimates are for 8×8 Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.68% or 13.83 million shares worth $231.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 8.01 million shares estimated at $123.02 million under it, the former controlled 6.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $54.62 million.