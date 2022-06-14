Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 26.19 million Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $255.96M. ZOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -308.33% off its 52-week high of $0.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.90 million.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2859 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.60%, with the 5-day performance at -6.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 20.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.24 days.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $1.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 58.60%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.56% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 14.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.96%. There are 14.58% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 38.54% of the shares, roughly 41.64 million ZOM shares worth $12.76 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.21 million shares estimated at $8.03 million under it, the former controlled 24.26% of total outstanding shares.