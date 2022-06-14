Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.7 million Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.64 changed hands at -$0.76 or -11.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. ZETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.65% off its 52-week high of $13.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.27, which suggests the last value was 6.56% up since then. When we look at Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.67 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -11.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.02%, with the 5-day performance at -31.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is -23.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.48 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.25% over the past 6 months, a 475.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.27 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $129.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -673.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.55% per year.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.42% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares while 46.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.10%. There are 46.67% institutions holding the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock share, with GPI Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 20.24 million ZETA shares worth $170.4 million.

GPI Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 16.24 million shares worth $207.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2.46 million shares estimated at $22.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $22.81 million.