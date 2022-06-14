Why To Invest In C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.02 million C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $107.87 changing hands around $7.55 or 7.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.82B. CHRW’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.97% off its 52-week high of $112.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.67, which suggests the last value was 21.51% up since then. When we look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) trade information

Instantly CHRW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 115.99 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 7.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.79%, with the 5-day performance at -8.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is -6.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.38 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.18% over the past 6 months, a 15.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.75 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.9 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2022 estimates are for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings to increase by 69.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.24% per year.

CHRW Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 29. The 2.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares while 96.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.19%. There are 96.46% institutions holding the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.96% of the shares, roughly 16.5 million CHRW shares worth $1.78 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.26% or 15.61 million shares worth $1.68 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.43 million shares estimated at $777.19 million under it, the former controlled 5.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $400.9 million.