Why Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.85 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.14B. PEAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.03% off its 52-week high of $37.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.93, which suggests the last value was -0.34% down since then. When we look at Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Analysts gave the Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PEAK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Instantly PEAK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.58 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.39%, with the 5-day performance at -15.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is -19.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PEAK’s forecast low is $32.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Healthpeak Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.85% over the past 6 months, a 8.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Healthpeak Properties Inc. will fall -80.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $501.13 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $508.55 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Healthpeak Properties Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.90% per year.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 4.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.89 per year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares while 99.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.37%. There are 99.08% institutions holding the Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.95% of the shares, roughly 86.06 million PEAK shares worth $3.11 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.93% or 69.79 million shares worth $2.52 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.72 million shares estimated at $909.82 million under it, the former controlled 4.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 15.32 million shares worth around $552.77 million.