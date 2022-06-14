When Will On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.05 changed hands at -$1.09 or -5.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.15B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.28% off its 52-week high of $55.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.38, which suggests the last value was 14.02% up since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.52 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.62%, with the 5-day performance at -9.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the On Holding AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.24% over the past 6 months, a -75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $743.04 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for On Holding AG earnings to decrease by -555.80%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.74% of On Holding AG shares while 34.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.09%. There are 34.30% institutions holding the On Holding AG stock share, with Durable Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.98% of the shares, roughly 11.03 million ONON shares worth $278.36 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.90% or 10.81 million shares worth $272.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 5.65 million shares estimated at $142.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $106.42 million.