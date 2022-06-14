What Is The Performance Outlook For Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.79 million Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.72. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $105.88 changing hands around $3.71 or 3.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.81B. MPCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -8.0% off its 52-week high of $114.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.19, which suggests the last value was 52.6% up since then. When we look at Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.85 million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MPC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.87.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Instantly MPC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 114.35 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 3.63% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.67%, with the 5-day performance at -6.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is 10.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 60.42% over the past 6 months, a 460.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marathon Petroleum Corporation will rise 626.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 361.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.25 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $39.64 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.83 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 111.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.31% per year.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 08. The 2.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 79.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.84%. There are 79.61% institutions holding the Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.80% of the shares, roughly 58.42 million MPC shares worth $5.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 50.44 million shares worth $4.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 16.32 million shares estimated at $1.4 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 16.18 million shares worth around $1.38 billion.