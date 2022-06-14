Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.72 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.40B. WBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.16% off its 52-week high of $25.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.90, which suggests the last value was 3.46% up since then. When we look at Welbilt Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the Welbilt Inc. (WBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WBT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Welbilt Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) trade information

Instantly WBT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.76 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is 2.16% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WBT’s forecast low is $24.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Welbilt Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.08% over the past 6 months, a 44.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Welbilt Inc. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $333 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Welbilt Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $381 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.19 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Welbilt Inc. earnings to increase by 20.30%.

WBT Dividends

Welbilt Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 25 and March 01.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Welbilt Inc. shares while 92.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.09%. There are 92.57% institutions holding the Welbilt Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 11.83 million WBT shares worth $281.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 11.83 million shares worth $281.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.65 million shares estimated at $86.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $76.84 million.