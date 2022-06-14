VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.61 million VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at -$0.29 or -13.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.42M. VVPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.36% off its 52-week high of $8.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 48.69% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 439.11K.

Analysts gave the VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VVPR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VivoPower International PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.47 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -13.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.38%, with the 5-day performance at 20.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 83.65% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VVPR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -161.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -161.78% for it to hit the projected low.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VivoPower International PLC share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.38% over the past 6 months, a -125.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that VivoPower International PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $16.25 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2022 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -23.30%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.30% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 1.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.20%. There are 1.67% institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 99232.0 VVPR shares worth $0.3 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 99232.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 8836.0 shares estimated at $16788.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.