United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Gain 0.85%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $174.18 changing hands around $1.46 or 0.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $153.97B. UPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.18% off its 52-week high of $233.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $165.34, which suggests the last value was 5.08% up since then. When we look at United Parcel Service Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Analysts gave the United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended UPS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. United Parcel Service Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

Instantly UPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 183.25 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.42%, with the 5-day performance at -7.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is -3.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $221.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UPS’s forecast low is $148.00 with $270.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.03% for it to hit the projected low.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Parcel Service Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.40% over the past 6 months, a 5.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Parcel Service Inc. will rise 2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.54 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that United Parcel Service Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $24.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.24 billion and $23.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2022 estimates are for United Parcel Service Inc. earnings to increase by 852.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.10% per year.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 26. The 3.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of United Parcel Service Inc. shares while 71.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.36%. There are 71.32% institutions holding the United Parcel Service Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 65.25 million UPS shares worth $13.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.34% or 53.87 million shares worth $11.55 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.15 million shares estimated at $4.53 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 15.96 million shares worth around $3.42 billion.