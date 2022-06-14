trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.56 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $593.44M. TRVG’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 2.56% up since then. When we look at trivago N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 641.51K.

Analysts gave the trivago N.V. (TRVG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended TRVG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. trivago N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Instantly TRVG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.31%, with the 5-day performance at -7.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 0.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRVG’s forecast low is $1.66 with $2.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.41% for it to hit the projected low.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the trivago N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.66% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for trivago N.V. will rise 200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $154.16 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that trivago N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $205.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111.66 million and $157.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for trivago N.V. earnings to increase by 104.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.32% per year.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 01.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of trivago N.V. shares while 36.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.77%. There are 36.77% institutions holding the trivago N.V. stock share, with Par Capital Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 22.33% of the shares, roughly 22.09 million TRVG shares worth $52.12 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 3.44 million shares worth $8.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 3.44 million shares estimated at $8.13 million under it, the former controlled 3.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $2.3 million.