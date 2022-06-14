The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.97 changed hands at -$1.51 or -3.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.19B. CC’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.59% off its 52-week high of $44.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.56, which suggests the last value was 38.98% up since then. When we look at The Chemours Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Analysts gave the The Chemours Company (CC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Chemours Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

Instantly CC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.42 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.66%, with the 5-day performance at -13.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is 1.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

The Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Chemours Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.04% over the past 6 months, a 30.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Chemours Company will rise 19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.84 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Chemours Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.66 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 148.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The Chemours Company earnings to increase by 173.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.50% per year.

CC Dividends

The Chemours Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 01. The 2.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of The Chemours Company shares while 78.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.84%. There are 78.02% institutions holding the The Chemours Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.63% of the shares, roughly 18.08 million CC shares worth $569.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.37% or 16.13 million shares worth $507.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $145.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 4.54 million shares worth around $142.92 million.