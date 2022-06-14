Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Genius Brands International Inc.

In the last trading session, 2.58 million Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $271.65M. GNUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.93% off its 52-week high of $2.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 37.8% up since then. When we look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Instantly GNUS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9250 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is 51.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNUS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -509.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -509.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Brands International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.02% over the past 6 months, a 71.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 534.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.96 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Brands International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.87 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 534.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Genius Brands International Inc. earnings to increase by 84.90%.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.86% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares while 23.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.92%. There are 23.71% institutions holding the Genius Brands International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.36% of the shares, roughly 19.15 million GNUS shares worth $19.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 13.77 million shares worth $14.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.05 million shares estimated at $8.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 6.49 million shares worth around $5.71 million.