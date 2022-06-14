Stock Performance And Forecast For Canopy Growth Corporation

In the last trading session, 7.35 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at -$0.37 or -10.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29B. CGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -703.96% off its 52-week high of $26.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.59, which suggests the last value was -9.45% down since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.40 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.33 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -10.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.43%, with the 5-day performance at -19.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -38.92% down.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.69% over the past 6 months, a -277.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.45 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Canopy Growth Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $106.04 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to increase by 110.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.40% per year.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.20% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 18.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.45%. There are 18.79% institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 7.6 million CGC shares worth $66.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 7.6 million shares worth $66.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5.87 million shares estimated at $47.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $25.64 million.